The Latest: Cindy could bring life-threatening flash floods

Bill and Leslie O'Brien of Vancleave, Miss., fill sandbags on Monday, June 19, 2017, at the Harrison County Road Department in Gulfport, Miss., for a friend in preparation for expected heavy rains later this week from a tropical system developing in the Gulf of Mexico. less Bill and Leslie O'Brien of Vancleave, Miss., fill sandbags on Monday, June 19, 2017, at the Harrison County Road Department in Gulfport, Miss., for a friend in preparation for expected heavy rains later this ... more A pedestrian keeps himself dry as he crosses Howard Avenue in the rain in Biloxi, Miss., Tuesday, June 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.