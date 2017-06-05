The Back Baya s night sky will be brighter again on Fourth of July weekend
Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in D'Iberville and IP Casino Resort in Biloxi will team up again to make the Fourth of July weekend a blast on the Back Bay. The fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, ahead of the Fourth of July that falls on Tuesday this year.
