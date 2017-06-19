The 86-year-old Doris Mae is just like family to the Bakers

Built in 1931 by Biloxi boat builder J.D. "Jackie Jack" Covacevich and named for his daughter, Doris Mae, the 46.45-foot Biloxi Lugger was originally designed and first used as a shrimp trawler. In 1932 Captain Frank G. "Ben" Baker of Deer Island purchased the Doris Mae to give to two of his sons, Arthur and Ralph , to give them the chance to captain their own shrimp boat.

