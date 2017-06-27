Supreme Court decision could make it 1990s all over again for Coast economy
It was a surprise to many when the U.S. Supreme Court said Tuesday it will hear New Jersey's challenge to the federal ban on sports betting. The case will be argued in the fall, when the justices said they will review a lower court ruling that prohibits sports betting at casinos and racetracks in New Jersey - and ultimately in most states in the country under the federal Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D'Iberville Police: Man dies driving to hospita... (Dec '09)
|Mon
|Nike at night
|2
|This postcard from 1941 was made for busy (or l...
|Sun
|not much shrimp
|1
|Pascagoula shooting early Monday
|Sun
|not much shrimp
|1
|Old Coast recipes are treasures, indeed
|Sun
|not much shrimp
|1
|Ita s fresh vegetables time on the Coast
|Sun
|not much shrimp
|1
|Gulfport Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Jun 23
|Musikologist
|13
|Get Pain meds Opiates and Others
|Jun 18
|Shoponline
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC