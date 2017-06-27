Supreme Court decision could make it ...

Supreme Court decision could make it 1990s all over again for Coast economy

It was a surprise to many when the U.S. Supreme Court said Tuesday it will hear New Jersey's challenge to the federal ban on sports betting. The case will be argued in the fall, when the justices said they will review a lower court ruling that prohibits sports betting at casinos and racetracks in New Jersey - and ultimately in most states in the country under the federal Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992.

