Summer Fair returns to Coast Coliseum
There is magic, motorcycles, exotic animals and more at the Coast Coliseum in Biloxi as the Summer Fair is underway through June 18. With thrill rides, live music and fun shows, the event is one of South Mississippi Tourism Society's Top 20 events. Free shows are put on nightly, with some repeating.
