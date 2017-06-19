South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, June 17, 2017

Aaron Dale Bobinger, 32, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, June 17, 2017, on a charge of failure to appear in court on a charge of accessory after the fact to murder and two misdemeanor counts of contempt/failure to appear in court. Aaron Dale Bobinger, 32, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, June 17, 2017, on a charge of failure to appear in court on a charge of accessory after the fact to murder and two misdemeanor counts of contempt/failure to appear in court.

