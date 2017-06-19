South Mississippi felony arrest mugsh...

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, June 17, 2017

Aaron Dale Bobinger, 32, was arrested by the Gulfport Police Department on Saturday, June 17, 2017, on a charge of failure to appear in court on a charge of accessory after the fact to murder and two misdemeanor counts of contempt/failure to appear in court.

