Shooting at Pascagoula apartment comp...

Shooting at Pascagoula apartment complex under investigation

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

Pascagoula police are investigating a shooting at the Willow Creek Apartments on Eden St. Officials tell us one person was shot in the hand and thigh and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Pascagoula police are investigating a shooting at the Willow Creek Apartments on Eden St. Officials tell us one person was shot in the hand and thigh and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News D'Iberville Police: Man dies driving to hospita... (Dec '09) 23 hr Nike at night 2
News This postcard from 1941 was made for busy (or l... Sun not much shrimp 1
News Pascagoula shooting early Monday Sun not much shrimp 1
News Old Coast recipes are treasures, indeed Sun not much shrimp 1
News Ita s fresh vegetables time on the Coast Sun not much shrimp 1
Gulfport Music Forum (Dec '12) Jun 23 Musikologist 13
Get Pain meds Opiates and Others Jun 18 Shoponline 1
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,449 • Total comments across all topics: 282,072,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC