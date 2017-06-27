Shooting at Pascagoula apartment complex under investigation
Pascagoula police are investigating a shooting at the Willow Creek Apartments on Eden St. Officials tell us one person was shot in the hand and thigh and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Pascagoula police are investigating a shooting at the Willow Creek Apartments on Eden St. Officials tell us one person was shot in the hand and thigh and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
