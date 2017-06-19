Shea s a talented artist who uses embroidery to bring her subjects to life
'The Impossible Dream Is the Gateway to Self-Love' by Ruth Miller. The work is part of Miller's exhibition 'Thinking Art Into Being' at the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum of Art in Biloxi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This postcard from 1941 was made for busy (or l...
|6 hr
|not much shrimp
|1
|Pascagoula shooting early Monday
|6 hr
|not much shrimp
|1
|Old Coast recipes are treasures, indeed
|6 hr
|not much shrimp
|1
|Ita s fresh vegetables time on the Coast
|6 hr
|not much shrimp
|1
|Gulfport Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Jun 23
|Musikologist
|13
|Get Pain meds Opiates and Others
|Jun 18
|Shoponline
|1
|Cooper Family Medical in Biloxi and Pascagoula ... (Aug '14)
|Jun 16
|Kathy
|9
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC