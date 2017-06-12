Relief pitcher Nick Ramirez provided ...

Relief pitcher Nick Ramirez provided the big hit in the Shuckers 5-2 win over Jumbo Shrimp

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

Relief pitcher Nick Ramirez displayed his power at the plate in the bottom of the 6th inning when he blasted a grand slam home run that propelled the Biloxi Shuckers past the Jumbo Shrimp 5-2 Tuesday night at MGM Park before an announced crowd of 1,897 fans. Ramirez kept Jacksonville off the scoreboard in the three innings he pitched and posted his 4th win of the season against one loss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Opiates (Nov '13) 30 min cheesedad 42
Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09) Tue noone 124
Help please! Jun 5 Moving 1
Gulfport Airport Jun 1 Yep 2
Ocean Springs Lumber (Jan '07) Jun 1 HardWood 198
Tattoo May 26 hatchet 5
MNL Truck Sales (Aug '11) May 26 NAME CHANGE 104
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,311 • Total comments across all topics: 281,752,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC