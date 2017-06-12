Relief pitcher Nick Ramirez provided the big hit in the Shuckers 5-2 win over Jumbo Shrimp

Relief pitcher Nick Ramirez displayed his power at the plate in the bottom of the 6th inning when he blasted a grand slam home run that propelled the Biloxi Shuckers past the Jumbo Shrimp 5-2 Tuesday night at MGM Park before an announced crowd of 1,897 fans. Ramirez kept Jacksonville off the scoreboard in the three innings he pitched and posted his 4th win of the season against one loss.

