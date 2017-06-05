Prince of the skinks

On break, I went to the store to buy an Arnold Palmer, and the clerk behind the counter had a fidget spinner crammed in his mouth, tongue to roof, jacked open wide - it was a wild sight; the future is not at all how I imagined it was gonna be. So I paid for my Palmer and told ole dude to enjoy his fidget spinner.

