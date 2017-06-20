Priest blesses a the family, the catch and the safetya at Blessing of the Fleet
Father Greg Barras of St. Michael's Catholic Church waves as the shrimp boat "My Sons" passes by for it's blessings during the 2017 Blessing of the Fleet ceremony in the Biloxi Sound on Sunday, June 4. With him are Shrimp Queen Devahn DeLaneuville and Shrimp King Richard Johnson. A priest wearing a robe and stole of white - the color of life and thanksgiving - blessed a string of decorated boats Sunday, just days before the opening of shrimp season.
