Police looking for couple they say had child in tow while shoplifting at mall

Police want the public's help to find a male and female who had a small child with them when they shoplifted apparel from Champs Sports in Edgewater Mall. Pictures from surveillance footage, released to the media Friday, show a 6-foot-tall man with short dreadlocks and weighing about 160 pounds, Biloxi Police Officer Michael Wheeler said.

