Police looking for couple they say had child in tow while shoplifting at mall
Police want the public's help to find a male and female who had a small child with them when they shoplifted apparel from Champs Sports in Edgewater Mall. Pictures from surveillance footage, released to the media Friday, show a 6-foot-tall man with short dreadlocks and weighing about 160 pounds, Biloxi Police Officer Michael Wheeler said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|2 hr
|Justonething
|36
|Gulfport Airport
|23 hr
|Yep
|2
|Ocean Springs Lumber (Jan '07)
|Thu
|HardWood
|198
|Tattoo
|May 26
|hatchet
|5
|MNL Truck Sales (Aug '11)
|May 26
|NAME CHANGE
|104
|Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on...
|May 23
|ricogene45
|1
|Mississippian to be sentenced in anti-transgend...
|May 16
|Gremlin
|5
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC