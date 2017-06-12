Plenty of good books about and by Mis...

Plenty of good books about and by Mississippians to enliven your summer

Read on and find such answers as set to print by Mississippi authors or by other writers intent on revealing the wide-ranging aspects of Mississippians at war and of whom history has taken particular notice. You won't read a better-written, more engrossing story this summer than the one penned by Gulfport author Thomas Simmons, "The Man Called Brown Condor," the story of Mississippi's African-American pilot and father of the Tuskegee Airmen, John C. Robinson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

