Plenty of good books about and by Mississippians to enliven your summer
Read on and find such answers as set to print by Mississippi authors or by other writers intent on revealing the wide-ranging aspects of Mississippians at war and of whom history has taken particular notice. You won't read a better-written, more engrossing story this summer than the one penned by Gulfport author Thomas Simmons, "The Man Called Brown Condor," the story of Mississippi's African-American pilot and father of the Tuskegee Airmen, John C. Robinson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cooper Family Medical in Biloxi and Pascagoula ... (Aug '14)
|Fri
|Kathy
|9
|Gautier's "Old Lyons School" late 1930's
|Jun 14
|MSGULFCOASTPASTAN...
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Jun 14
|cheesedad
|42
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Jun 13
|noone
|124
|Help please!
|Jun 5
|Moving
|1
|Gulfport Airport
|Jun 1
|Yep
|2
|Ocean Springs Lumber (Jan '07)
|Jun 1
|HardWood
|198
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC