Parrots and pirates will be part of Margaritaville Biloxi birthday bash

It's been a year since Margaritaville Resort Biloxi opened in the former Casino Magic and the first anniversary celebration is Saturday with music by a Jimmy Buffett cover band, fireworks and "fins up" fun. Some of the activities could be canceled if it rains, said Ann-Carter Bloomfield, director of public relations and events, but she said the weather is fine inside Escape entertainment center.

