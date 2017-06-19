Parrots and pirates will be part of Margaritaville Biloxi birthday bash
It's been a year since Margaritaville Resort Biloxi opened in the former Casino Magic and the first anniversary celebration is Saturday with music by a Jimmy Buffett cover band, fireworks and "fins up" fun. Some of the activities could be canceled if it rains, said Ann-Carter Bloomfield, director of public relations and events, but she said the weather is fine inside Escape entertainment center.
