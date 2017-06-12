Pair of local police officers complet...

Pair of local police officers complete 1,500-mile ride

After years of wanting to take the challenge, two Starkville-based law enforcement officers completed a 1,500-mile motorcycle ride in less than 36 hours. Staff Sergeant Matt Stewart of Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop G, and Starkville Police Officer Drew Jones, rode side-by-side from Starkville all the way to Illinois.

