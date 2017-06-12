One suspect still wanted in Biloxi robbery investigation
A second suspect in an armed robbery investigation in Biloxi is under arrest. Investigator Tom Lamb, with the Biloxi Police Department, said Ray Charles Martin, Jr. turned himself in Wednesday.
