One suspect still wanted in Biloxi ro...

One suspect still wanted in Biloxi robbery investigation

23 hrs ago

A second suspect in an armed robbery investigation in Biloxi is under arrest. Investigator Tom Lamb, with the Biloxi Police Department, said Ray Charles Martin, Jr. turned himself in Wednesday.

