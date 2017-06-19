Man denies delivering 50 kilos of spr...

Man denies delivering 50 kilos of spring break a party suppliesa

A Gulfport man has claimed he's innocent of conspiring to bring more than 50 kilos of marijuana to the city for sale to spring-breakers. Deandre Deair Marks, 36, has pleaded not guilty on a three-count indictment filed in U.S. District Court weeks after his arrest in a traffic stop in Gulfport.

