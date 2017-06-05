Legislature will just chug along as long as we let it
Rep. John Hines, D-Greenville, denounces a Facebook remark that Rep. Karl Oliver, R-Winona, posted last month. Hines told a special session of the Legislature on Monday that Oliver's lynching remark was 'domestic terrorism.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|15 hr
|Blaisd1
|41
|Help please!
|Jun 5
|Moving
|1
|Gulfport Airport
|Jun 1
|Yep
|2
|Ocean Springs Lumber (Jan '07)
|Jun 1
|HardWood
|198
|Tattoo
|May 26
|hatchet
|5
|MNL Truck Sales (Aug '11)
|May 26
|NAME CHANGE
|104
|Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on...
|May 23
|ricogene45
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC