Ita s after 8 p.m., do you know where your garbage can is?

Although it increase rates and reduces the days of service, Harrison County officials hope they've negotiated a new garbage/recycling deal that will improve reliability, reduce litter and stabilize rates over the long haul. Yes, the new contract with Team Waste of Biloxi, which goes into effect Oct. 1, will increase the rates charged to the cities in the county to about $14.36 a month per household .

