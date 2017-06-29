Is third time a charm for developers who want to build a new casino in Biloxi?

RW Development twice was turned down by the Mississippi Gaming Commission for site approval to build a casino on U.S. 90 in Biloxi, and now is preparing to make a third try. A legal advertisement published in the June 29 edition of The Biloxi-D'Iberville Press gives notice of the company's intent to apply for a casino license with the Gaming Commission.

