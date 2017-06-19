Inmate facing a murder charge conspired to kill three witnesses, prosecutors say
The Mobile District Attorney's Office is accusing 33-year-old Steve Mason, who is facing a murder charge for the 2014 death of KeLei Morris , 24, of conspiring with jail inmates to have witnesses killed. Mobile District Attorney Ashley Rich said they believe Mason conspired with another known criminal while the pair were in Mobile Metro Jail from May 5 to June 9. In an email statement to AL.com, Rich said that Mason conspired to have three witnesses killed in the Morris murder case killed.
