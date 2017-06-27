In his 85 years, Bruce Stewart had a hand in everything Biloxi
The life of Carl Bruce Stewart, who was raised in West Virginia but told people he got to Biloxi as soon as he could, reflects the history of his adopted city. By the time he died June 21 at age 85, he had risen in his career from a shop teacher, to principal during the integration of Biloxi schools, to assistant superintendent and interim superintendent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D'Iberville Police: Man dies driving to hospita... (Dec '09)
|Mon
|Nike at night
|2
|This postcard from 1941 was made for busy (or l...
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Pascagoula shooting early Monday
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Old Coast recipes are treasures, indeed
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Ita s fresh vegetables time on the Coast
|Jun 25
|not much shrimp
|1
|Gulfport Music Forum (Dec '12)
|Jun 23
|Musikologist
|13
|Get Pain meds Opiates and Others
|Jun 18
|Shoponline
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC