In his 85 years, Bruce Stewart had a hand in everything Biloxi

The life of Carl Bruce Stewart, who was raised in West Virginia but told people he got to Biloxi as soon as he could, reflects the history of his adopted city. By the time he died June 21 at age 85, he had risen in his career from a shop teacher, to principal during the integration of Biloxi schools, to assistant superintendent and interim superintendent.

