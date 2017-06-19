Howard Ave. key to Biloxi downtown re...

Howard Ave. key to Biloxi downtown restoration

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Tuesday, the Biloxi City Council will get a look at Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich's ambitious plans for downtown development around Howard Ave. The hope is to encourage businesses to open in the area and provide an atmosphere where visitors to the city can explore downtown Biloxi. Reviving a once vibrant Howard Ave. in downtown Biloxi could be a conductor for creating business opportunities in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get Pain meds Opiates and Others Sun Shoponline 1
Cooper Family Medical in Biloxi and Pascagoula ... (Aug '14) Jun 16 Kathy 9
Gautier's "Old Lyons School" late 1930's Jun 14 MSGULFCOASTPASTAN... 1
Opiates (Nov '13) Jun 14 cheesedad 42
Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09) Jun 13 noone 124
Help please! Jun 5 Moving 1
Gulfport Airport Jun 1 Yep 2
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,804 • Total comments across all topics: 281,898,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC