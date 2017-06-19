Howard Ave. key to Biloxi downtown restoration

Tuesday, the Biloxi City Council will get a look at Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich's ambitious plans for downtown development around Howard Ave. The hope is to encourage businesses to open in the area and provide an atmosphere where visitors to the city can explore downtown Biloxi. Reviving a once vibrant Howard Ave. in downtown Biloxi could be a conductor for creating business opportunities in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.