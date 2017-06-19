Higher utility bills part of long-term plan for city's improvement
Water and sewer rates are going up in Biloxi, but it's all part of a long-term plan that officials say will help all of the city's residents in the end. The four percent increase is expected to be addressed in Tuesday's city council meeting.
