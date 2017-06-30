He jumped into the Mississippi Sound after his boat caught fire, official says
A man was injured when his boat caught fire near the shore of the Mississippi Sound, but he jumped off the boat and was retrieved from the waters, Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney said. Police shut down U.S. 90 at Lee Street at the fire chief's request Friday evening so firefighters could hook hoses up to hydrants across the highway and run them across the highway.
