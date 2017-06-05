Hancock County woman reaches out to v...

Hancock County woman reaches out to veterans with PTSD

Jeanne 'Granny' Graeser organizes boat cruises, fishing trips and parties for veterans and sponsors deployed troops through Soldiers' Angels. Graeser didn't have any experience working with veterans when she started, but she is known known as someone who is "making a difference."

