Hancock artist to be featured in Biloxi exhibit
The Biloxi Visitors Center will print "Along Beach Blvd.," an exhibition of transparent watercolor paintings by Hancock County artist Herb Willey, from Wednesday, June 7 through June 23. Willey will be on hand for an opening reception from 5:30-7 p.m. on Wednesday. "It is my fourth solo show in the last eight months revolving around my paintings of People, Places and Activities along Hwy.
