Gulf Coast VA chief says staff already has taken steps to improve one-star rating

A one-star rating - out of five, and not for the first time - for its quality of care prompted the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System to address the public with steps they will take - and have already begun taking - to improve patient care. The system, with clinics in Florida, Alabama and Mississippi and its largest based in Biloxi, is one of 14 nationwide with a one-star rating, which puts it below Veterans Affairs standards and below community standards.

