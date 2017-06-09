Future of city's garbage service set to be discussed
The selection of a company to collect the city's garbage could be determined Wednesday, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said. "June 14 at 9:30 we're going to have a special board meeting to open the bids for the waste disposal contract," Flaggs said at the start of Friday's meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
