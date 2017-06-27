Freddy Peralta prepares to pitch for ...

Freddy Peralta prepares to pitch for the Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park

When asked what it was like getting the call he'd been promoted to Double-A ball, Freddy Peralta could hardly contain his emotions. After posting a 1-3 record with a 3.04 ERA in twelve appearances with the Advanced-A Carolina Mudcats, the Milwaukee Brewers saw enough to promote the righty to the Shuckers.

