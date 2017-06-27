Freddy Peralta prepares to pitch for the Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park
When asked what it was like getting the call he'd been promoted to Double-A ball, Freddy Peralta could hardly contain his emotions. After posting a 1-3 record with a 3.04 ERA in twelve appearances with the Advanced-A Carolina Mudcats, the Milwaukee Brewers saw enough to promote the righty to the Shuckers.
