Freddy Peralta prepares to pitch for the Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park

When asked what it was like getting the call he'd been promoted to Double-A ball, Freddy Peralta could hardly contain his emotions. After posting a 1-3 record with a 3.04 ERA in twelve appearances with the Advanced-A Carolina Mudcats, the Milwaukee Brewers saw enough to promote the righty to the Shuckers.

