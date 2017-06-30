Fourth of July fireworks celebrations set in Ocean Springs, Pascagoula

Ocean Springs' celebration will be first, taking place Monday, July 3. City officials traditionally schedule the Ocean Springs show on July 3 so as not to conflict with the large July 4 show across the bay in Biloxi. The Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen budgeted $12,000 for the show, which is set for 8:45 p.m. Monday on Front Beach.

