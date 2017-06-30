Fourth of July fireworks celebrations...

Fourth of July fireworks celebrations set in Ocean Springs, Pascagoula

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Mississippi Press

Ocean Springs' celebration will be first, taking place Monday, July 3. City officials traditionally schedule the Ocean Springs show on July 3 so as not to conflict with the large July 4 show across the bay in Biloxi. The Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen budgeted $12,000 for the show, which is set for 8:45 p.m. Monday on Front Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mississippi Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News D'Iberville Police: Man dies driving to hospita... (Dec '09) Jun 26 Nike at night 2
News This postcard from 1941 was made for busy (or l... Jun 25 not much shrimp 1
News Pascagoula shooting early Monday Jun 25 not much shrimp 1
News Old Coast recipes are treasures, indeed Jun 25 not much shrimp 1
News Ita s fresh vegetables time on the Coast Jun 25 not much shrimp 1
Gulfport Music Forum (Dec '12) Jun 23 Musikologist 13
Get Pain meds Opiates and Others Jun 18 Shoponline 1
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Harrison County was issued at June 30 at 9:09AM CDT

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,318 • Total comments across all topics: 282,139,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC