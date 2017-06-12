Fire at duplex in Harrison County

Fire at duplex in Harrison County

Tuesday , June 13, 2017.

Fire units from the Harrison County Fire Service, Lizana Fire, Gulfport Fire Department and AMR responded to a report of a kitchen on fire on 29th St. around 10 pm. Tuesday , June 13, 2017.

