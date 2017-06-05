FEMA agrees to pay Biloxi another $1 million
Biloxi will receive an additional $1 million FEMA reimbursement for the cost of elevating the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum that sits at the water's edge at Point Cadet. Biloxi will receive an additional $1 million FEMA reimbursement for the cost of elevating the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum that sits at the water's edge at Point Cadet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help please!
|Jun 5
|Moving
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Jun 5
|Sassybelle1
|37
|Gulfport Airport
|Jun 1
|Yep
|2
|Ocean Springs Lumber (Jan '07)
|Jun 1
|HardWood
|198
|Tattoo
|May 26
|hatchet
|5
|MNL Truck Sales (Aug '11)
|May 26
|NAME CHANGE
|104
|Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on...
|May 23
|ricogene45
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC