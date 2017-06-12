Every day is hump day at the Summer Fair
Every day is hump day at the Coast Coliseum in Biloxi as the Summer Fair continues its runs through Sunday. The fair features midway rides, music, food and fun, but this year it also features a Camel Kingdom with more than a dozen one-hump camels daily in free shows.
