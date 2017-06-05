DMR expects better season as shrimper...

DMR expects better season as shrimpers hit the water

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sunherald.com

Shrimp boats hug the shore in Biloxi Tuesday evening, June 6, 2017, before heading to open water in anticipation of the opening day of shrimp season. Shrimp season in Mississippi opened on June 7 at 6 a.m. The 2017 brown shrimp season opened 6 a.m. Wednesday and Mississippi Department of Marine Resources officials are hoping the season will be bountiful for recreational and commercial shrimpers in South Mississippi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help please! Jun 5 Moving 1
Opiates (Nov '13) Jun 5 Sassybelle1 37
Gulfport Airport Jun 1 Yep 2
Ocean Springs Lumber (Jan '07) Jun 1 HardWood 198
Tattoo May 26 hatchet 5
MNL Truck Sales (Aug '11) May 26 NAME CHANGE 104
News Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on... May 23 ricogene45 1
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Dakota
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,007 • Total comments across all topics: 281,625,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC