De-bone a rotisserie chicken purchase...

De-bone a rotisserie chicken purchased at the market and make a great soup

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

OK. We are trying to stay simple and a little bit healthy with this week's blog posts, so here is an idea that is partially borrowed from college days. Take the bones, one onion and one or two carrots, add water and simmer for 30 minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get Pain meds Opiates and Others Jun 18 Shoponline 1
Cooper Family Medical in Biloxi and Pascagoula ... (Aug '14) Jun 16 Kathy 9
Gautier's "Old Lyons School" late 1930's Jun 14 MSGULFCOASTPASTAN... 1
Opiates (Nov '13) Jun 14 cheesedad 42
Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09) Jun 13 noone 124
Help please! Jun 5 Moving 1
Gulfport Airport Jun 1 Yep 2
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hurricane Local Statement for Harrison County was issued at June 21 at 4:46PM CDT

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,264 • Total comments across all topics: 281,924,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC