Credit card skimmer found at Biloxi gas station, police say
Biloxi police are asking for the public's help to find two men believed to be involved in a credit card fraud scheme. On June 11, several people reported their credit cards had been used for fraudulent charges at a business on Pass Road in Biloxi.
