Contractor fights East Biloxi street flooding with drainage pumps
The contractor in charge of the massive infrastructure project in East Biloxi is helping to fight street flooding from Tropical Storm Cindy. General Superintendent John Cowart said the $122 million project is making big changes to the drainage system of the roads, compounding the flooding issue.
