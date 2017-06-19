Contractor fights East Biloxi street ...

Contractor fights East Biloxi street flooding with drainage pumps

12 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

The contractor in charge of the massive infrastructure project in East Biloxi is helping to fight street flooding from Tropical Storm Cindy. General Superintendent John Cowart said the $122 million project is making big changes to the drainage system of the roads, compounding the flooding issue.

