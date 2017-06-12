Comments

Comments

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Newms360.com

The Department of Health's Tupelo regional office will be one of three that will remain open under a reorganizational plan announced late Monday by state Health Officer Mary Currier. In an effort to deal with budget cuts imposed by the Mississippi Legislature and Gov. Phil Bryant, five of the regional offices, including the District 4 office in Starkville, will be closed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gautier's "Old Lyons School" late 1930's 4 hr MSGULFCOASTPASTAN... 1
Opiates (Nov '13) 9 hr cheesedad 42
Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09) Tue noone 124
Help please! Jun 5 Moving 1
Gulfport Airport Jun 1 Yep 2
Ocean Springs Lumber (Jan '07) Jun 1 HardWood 198
Tattoo May 26 hatchet 5
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,899 • Total comments across all topics: 281,761,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC