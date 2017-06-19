Coast Guard plane makes emergency lan...

Coast Guard plane makes emergency landing at Gulfport airport

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Gulfport police and fire officials from the Combat Readiness Training Center responded to the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Tuesday after a U.S. Coast Guard aircraft had to make an emergency landing, the airport director said. Clay Williams, director of the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, said the pilot called the airport from the air, saying there was smoke coming from the cockpit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get Pain meds Opiates and Others Jun 18 Shoponline 1
Cooper Family Medical in Biloxi and Pascagoula ... (Aug '14) Jun 16 Kathy 9
Gautier's "Old Lyons School" late 1930's Jun 14 MSGULFCOASTPASTAN... 1
Opiates (Nov '13) Jun 14 cheesedad 42
Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09) Jun 13 noone 124
Help please! Jun 5 Moving 1
Gulfport Airport Jun 1 Yep 2
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Harrison County was issued at June 21 at 4:17AM CDT

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Cuba
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,250 • Total comments across all topics: 281,921,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC