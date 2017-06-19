Coast Guard plane makes emergency landing at Gulfport airport
Gulfport police and fire officials from the Combat Readiness Training Center responded to the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport Tuesday after a U.S. Coast Guard aircraft had to make an emergency landing, the airport director said. Clay Williams, director of the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, said the pilot called the airport from the air, saying there was smoke coming from the cockpit.
