Coast fisherman protest fishing regulations
Around 20 boats and their crews came together outside of Biloxi Small Craft Harbor to protest what they view as an equal rights violation. The group is upset that Federal Fisheries Management condensed public red snapper fishing in the Gulf to a three day period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Fri
|Justonething
|36
|Gulfport Airport
|Jun 1
|Yep
|2
|Ocean Springs Lumber (Jan '07)
|Jun 1
|HardWood
|198
|Tattoo
|May 26
|hatchet
|5
|MNL Truck Sales (Aug '11)
|May 26
|NAME CHANGE
|104
|Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on...
|May 23
|ricogene45
|1
|Mississippian to be sentenced in anti-transgend...
|May 16
|Gremlin
|5
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC