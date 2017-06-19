Coast doctor admits trading pills for...

Coast doctor admits trading pills for escort services and cash

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

A Coast doctor who worked in Harrison and Jackson counties has admitted offering a confidential informant prescriptions in exchange for cash or escort services. Michael Jay Loebenberg of Ocean Springs pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance outside the scope of a medical practice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get Pain meds Opiates and Others Jun 18 Shoponline 1
Cooper Family Medical in Biloxi and Pascagoula ... (Aug '14) Jun 16 Kathy 9
Gautier's "Old Lyons School" late 1930's Jun 14 MSGULFCOASTPASTAN... 1
Opiates (Nov '13) Jun 14 cheesedad 42
Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09) Jun 13 noone 124
Help please! Jun 5 Moving 1
Gulfport Airport Jun 1 Yep 2
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Harrison County was issued at June 22 at 9:04PM CDT

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,369 • Total comments across all topics: 281,960,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC