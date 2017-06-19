Car enthusiasts descend on Biloxi for...

Car enthusiasts descend on Biloxi for Scrapin' the Coast

18 hrs ago

Highway 90 in Biloxi is filling up with cars as the 15th annual Scrapin the Coast kicks off this weekend. Biloxi resident Andrew Brown says he and his son Cody walked to the beach from their house and look forward to the weekend all year.

