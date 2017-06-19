Capital murder conviction stands in Gautier killing, appeals court rules
The state Court of Appeals has upheld the capital murder conviction of Nicholas DeMorst, sentenced to life without parole for the robbery and killing of Hunter Miller in Gautier. DeMorst, 27, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the Jan. 14, 2014, robbery and fatal shooting.
