Capital murder conviction stands in G...

Capital murder conviction stands in Gautier killing, appeals court rules

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

The state Court of Appeals has upheld the capital murder conviction of Nicholas DeMorst, sentenced to life without parole for the robbery and killing of Hunter Miller in Gautier. DeMorst, 27, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the Jan. 14, 2014, robbery and fatal shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get Pain meds Opiates and Others Jun 18 Shoponline 1
Cooper Family Medical in Biloxi and Pascagoula ... (Aug '14) Jun 16 Kathy 9
Gautier's "Old Lyons School" late 1930's Jun 14 MSGULFCOASTPASTAN... 1
Opiates (Nov '13) Jun 14 cheesedad 42
Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09) Jun 13 noone 124
Help please! Jun 5 Moving 1
Gulfport Airport Jun 1 Yep 2
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,702 • Total comments across all topics: 281,916,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC