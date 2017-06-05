Biloxi Sears shutting doors

Biloxi Sears shutting doors

After recently announcing the closure of more than 180 stores, Sears is shutting the doors of an additional 72 locations. In a list released on Tuesday, 16 Sears stores, 49 Kmart stores, and seven auto centers will close; most in September.

