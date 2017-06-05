Biloxi Police searching for credit ca...

Biloxi Police searching for credit card fraud suspect

10 hrs ago

Biloxi Police are asking the public's help to identify a suspect in a credit card fraud at the Biloxi Walmart last month. The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a white shirt, who was seen driving a gray or silver four-door Nissan Sentra.

