Biloxi plasma collection center permi...

Biloxi plasma collection center permit denied by planning commission

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

An uproar over a proposed plasma donation center at the old Hancock Fabrics store location on Pass Road had residents sounding off. Many stand in strong opposition to the idea of a collection site in their neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Opiates (Nov '13) 14 hr Justonething 36
Gulfport Airport Thu Yep 2
Ocean Springs Lumber (Jan '07) Thu HardWood 198
Tattoo May 26 hatchet 5
MNL Truck Sales (Aug '11) May 26 NAME CHANGE 104
News Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on... May 23 ricogene45 1
News Mississippian to be sentenced in anti-transgend... May 16 Gremlin 5
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,017 • Total comments across all topics: 281,486,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC