Biloxi mayor: 'Take care of the obvious'
Biloxi Mayor Andrew 'FoFo' Gilich was sworn in for his first full term Wednesday evening; sounding familiar themes to honor and preserve the past while bringing progress for the future. Gilich also leaned on some advice he says he's picked up over the years: "Take care of the obvious," and "If it's stupid, we're not going to do it."
