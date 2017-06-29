Biloxi mayor: 'Take care of the obvious'

Biloxi Mayor Andrew 'FoFo' Gilich was sworn in for his first full term Wednesday evening; sounding familiar themes to honor and preserve the past while bringing progress for the future. Gilich also leaned on some advice he says he's picked up over the years: "Take care of the obvious," and "If it's stupid, we're not going to do it."

