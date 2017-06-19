Biloxi man who once a had no clue how to be a fathera named Father of the Year

Biloxi Mayor Andrew 'FoFo' Gilich and Jake Collier congratulate Jake's dad, Robert Collier, who was named Biloxi Lions Club Father of the Year 2017 in a ceremony Wednesday. Biloxi Mayor Andrew 'FoFo' Gilich and Jake Collier congratulate Jake's dad, Robert Collier, who was named Biloxi Lions Club Father of the Year 2017 in a ceremony Wednesday.

