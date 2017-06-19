Biloxi man set oak tree on fire on U....

Biloxi man set oak tree on fire on U.S. 90, police say

A Biloxi man was arrested on an arson charge Saturday after residents saw him pour gasoline on an oak tree and set it on fire, police say. Witnesses provided a description of Marshall James Point II, 28, after he was seen lighting a tree on fire in the median of U.S. 90 near Bellman Street.

